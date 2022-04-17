Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s nephew MP Nipuna Ranawaka chased by people

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian Nipuna Ranawaka was chased by a group of people hooting and asking him to leave immediately.

The incident took place in the Urubokka area yesterday (April 16).

Nipuna Ranawaka is the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s sister.

It is reported that a protest rally has been organized against the government and he was chased by some of the protesters.