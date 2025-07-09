Sri Lanka Prisons Chief granted bail over inmate release

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail today (July 9) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He was held in remand custody on suspicion of aiding and abetting the release of an inmate from the Anuradhapura Prison under the guise of a presidential pardon.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after considering the submissions made by CID officers and the legal representatives of Thushara Upuldeniya.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 2 million each.

He was also prohibited from entering any prison in the country.

In addition, a travel ban was imposed, and the suspect was ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Thushara Upuldeniya was arrested by the CID on June 9, 2025, following investigations into allegations that an inmate, who was not included in the official list of those granted a presidential pardon approved by the Office of the Presidential Secretary, had been illegally released from Anuradhapura Prison on Vesak Poya Day.