Nishantha Jayaweera sworn in as NPP national list MP

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2025 - 10:13 am

Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera was sworn in as a National List Member of Parliament (MP) representing the National People’s Power (NPP) before Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne this morning (July 9).

He takes over the parliamentary seat that became vacant after the resignation of Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma last month.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 8) issued a Gazette notification confirming Jayaweera’s appointment as a National List MP for the NPP. His name was submitted by the NPP Secretary, and the Commission took steps to officially gazette his selection to fill the vacant seat.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, who formerly served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, resigned from both his ministerial post and Parliament to take up his new position as Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.