Sri Lanka to introduce new media policy within three months

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2025 - 9:10 am

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, told the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 8) that a media policy will be introduced within the next three months.

He said that any code of ethics, policy, or law related to the media will be formulated following extensive discussions with individuals in the field. He further noted that a code of ethics is currently being drafted.

The Minister was responding to a verbal question raised by Professor Sena Nanayakkara, Anuradhapura District MP of the National People’s Power (NPP), regarding the media sector.

Dr. Jayatissa stated that institutions, individuals, and professionals in the media field will be involved in developing the media policy, and that attention is being paid to ensure quality in the process.

He added that the government will provide the necessary support for preparing this policy.

He emphasized that the government’s approach to media is not about control or regulation, but about engaging in proper, structured dialogue and reaching consensus with media stakeholders.

The Minister also said the Sri Lankan government is more focused on maintaining an open dialogue with the media rather than imposing laws. However, legal action will be taken against media outlets that violate existing laws.

He concluded that these efforts are being undertaken with the belief that media institutions and journalists will fulfill their responsibilities with proper understanding in a competitive global environment.