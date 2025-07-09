Two arrested over Kandana shooting that killed one, injured another

Two young men have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident in Kandana that left one person dead and another injured.

The arrests were made on July 8, 2025, during an operation carried out by the North Western Province Crime Division in the Rupamulla Junction and Kandana town areas.

Acting on received intelligence, officers took into custody two suspects, aged 25 and 26, both residents of Kandana.

They are suspected of conspiring to commit murder by shooting one person and injuring another.

The shooting took place on July 3 near the Kandana public market.

Two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at two persons inside a parked car before fleeing the scene.

The victims were rushed to Ragama Hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, led by the Kandana Police and the North Western Province Crime Division.