Sri Lanka Public Health Inspector’s Association warn of new COVID strain

Sri Lanka Public Health Inspector’s Association President Upul Rohana warned that citizens should be increasingly cautious and vigilant over the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus reported.

He said that the new strain of the virus was spreading fast across the country and that the lives of the people could be disrupted if individuals continue to act irresponsibly.

He said there was a discrepancy between the daily reports of patients and deaths and that the government would have to bear the consequences if it did not provide proper data on reported cases or deaths. He added that the virus, which is spreading in England, has been found in Sri Lanka and if the right decisions are not taken at the right moment, the whole country is at risk of contracting the virus.

He also said that the relevant authorities should take immediate action in the face of the spread of the new virus.

(Source: Daily News)