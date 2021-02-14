Feb 14 2021 February 14, 2021 February 15, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 397.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 85 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa.
  2. 72 year old female, a resident of Angoda.
  3. 65 year old female, a resident of Kurunegala.
  4. 60 year old female, a resident of Mahawela.
  5. 82 year old female, a resident of Peradeniya.
  6. 51 year old female, a resident of Gampola.
  7. 79 year old female, a resident of Jaffna.

