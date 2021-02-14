Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 397.

The following deaths have been reported:

85 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa. 72 year old female, a resident of Angoda. 65 year old female, a resident of Kurunegala. 60 year old female, a resident of Mahawela. 82 year old female, a resident of Peradeniya. 51 year old female, a resident of Gampola. 79 year old female, a resident of Jaffna.

