Sri Lanka receives 65,000 more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Another batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute, has arrived on the island early this morning (June 11).

Sri Lanka accordingly received 15,000 second doses & 50,000 first doses of the Russia-made jab, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

This is the third vaccine consignment delivered by the Russian government, in keeping with a purchase order placed by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) to boost the island’s inoculation drive.

According to the state minister, the first doses of the new batch of Sputnik V vaccine are expected to be rolled out in the Kandy District.

Prior to the delivery of this consignment, Russia had sent two stocks of Sputnik V jabs this year. The first batch containing 50,000 doses arrived in March and the second batch consisting of 50,000 doses reached the island in May.

(Source: Ada Derana)