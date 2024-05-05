Sri Lanka releases GCE O/L rescrutiny Results for 2022 (2023) exams

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2024 - 11:04 am

Sri Lanka’s Examinations Department released the rescrutiny results for the 2022 (2023) General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination on Saturday (May 4).

According to their announcement, a total of 49,312 applicants applied for rescrutiny, and 250,311 answers were scrutinized.

The rescrutiny results are now available on the official websites of the Education Ministry, namely www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk.

Additionally, the Department encourages individuals to reach out if they require further details.