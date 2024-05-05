Matheesha Pathirana hails MS Dhoni as father figure in IPL journey

Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has described MS Dhoni as a father figure in his cricketing journey, stating that the former CSK captain’s simple advice has greatly boosted his confidence.

“After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he (Dhoni) is playing my father’s role. He always takes care of me, and gives me some advice on what I have to do – similar to my father when I’m in my home,” Pathirana shared on CSK’s Lions Up Close show on YouTube.

“I think that’s enough. He’s not telling a lot of things when I’m on the field and off the field. He’s just telling me small things, but it makes a lot of difference, and it makes a lot of confidence for me. At the moment, he knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don’t talk much. If I have to ask something from him, definitely, I’d go to him and ask him.”

Pathirana has had a fantastic IPL 2024 season so far, being the team’s second-highest wicket-taker after Mustafizur Rahman (14), grabbing 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.68, including a four-wicket haul.

Regarding Dhoni, he has been hitting sixes in the death overs this season with a strike rate of 229.16.

Rumors persist about whether this will be Dhoni’s final season in the IPL, but he has yet to make a formal announcement.

Inspired by him so much, Pathirana has emotionally requested Dhoni to continue for at least one more season.

“Mahi bhai, if you can play one more season, please play with us – if I’m here (chuckles),” he said.

CSK has had an unstable season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. In ten matches, they have lost five and won as many, placing them fifth on the points table.