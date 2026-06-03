Sri Lanka reports 250 suspected meningitis cases

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 3, 2026 - 8:58 am

Around 250 suspected meningitis patients have been reported from several areas across Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Health.

Consultant Community Physician Dr. Harendra Dassanayake of the Epidemiology Unit said that the suspected cases have been identified in Deniyaya, Rikillagaskada, Diyatalawa, Welimada, and Kandy.

He stated that fewer than 50 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Dr. Dassanayake said the meningitis currently spreading in the country has been identified as being caused by a virus belonging to the enterovirus group.

He also urged the public to follow proper health practices and preventive measures to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.