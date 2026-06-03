Sri Lanka receives US$695 Million IMF tranche

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 3, 2026 - 10:49 am

Sri Lanka has received US$695 million approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the completion of the fifth and sixth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, with the funds now credited to the country’s foreign reserves.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha said the funds have been added to Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves and will provide significant support to the country’s financial stability.

He stated that the increase in foreign reserves is also an important factor in helping maintain the stability of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar.

The IMF Executive Board approved the release of the funds on May 27, 2026, after completing the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews of Sri Lanka’s reform programme.

Sri Lanka’s 48-month EFF arrangement with the IMF was originally approved on March 20, 2023, providing access to approximately US$3 billion in financial assistance.

With the latest disbursement, the total amount received by Sri Lanka under the IMF-supported programme has increased to about US$2.4 billion.

The IMF-backed programme was introduced to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to restore economic stability and recover from the severe financial crisis that affected the country in 2022.