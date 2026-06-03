Gotabaya restricted from leaving country

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 3, 2026 - 11:53 am

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and two military officers have been barred from traveling overseas by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court in connection with ongoing investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The travel ban was imposed by Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena when the relevant case was taken up before the court today (June 3).

The order was issued after the Magistrate considered a motion filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is conducting investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The court also imposed foreign travel restrictions on former Army Colonel Mohamed Ansar and former intelligence officer Premananda Udalagama.

The case relates to investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks, in which former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director and retired Major General Suresh Sallay has been named as a suspect.

Meanwhile, Suresh Sallay is currently being held under detention orders in connection with the same investigation.

During today’s proceedings, the court ordered that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the two military officers be prohibited from leaving the country until further notice as investigations continue.