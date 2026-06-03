US-donated helicopters, vessel arrive in Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 3, 2026 - 12:47 pm

Sri Lanka has received TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters donated by the United States government and a Cutter-class vessel that previously served with the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry said the TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters are based on the Bell 206 helicopter platform. A total of 10 aircraft have been donated to Sri Lanka under the U.S. government’s Excess Defense Articles (EDA) Program.

The vessel, named DECISIVE, is 64 metres long and can continuously sail up to 6,000 nautical miles.

According to the Ministry, the helicopters are expected to enhance the operational and training capabilities of the Sri Lanka Air Force. They will be used for pilot training, disaster relief operations, humanitarian assistance, and maritime surveillance.

The Ministry stated that the helicopters were obtained as part of a series of defence assistance initiatives secured through diplomatic engagements conducted by the Sri Lankan government.

The U.S. Coast Guard vessel gifted to the Sri Lanka Navy has also arrived in the country and is scheduled to be officially commissioned by the end of this week.

The Ministry said the newly acquired air and maritime assets are expected to support Sri Lanka’s maritime surveillance and security operations. They are also expected to assist efforts to prevent illegal activities within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including illegal fishing, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the acquisition of these assets reflects defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States.

The Ministry further stated that Sri Lanka intends to continue strengthening diplomatic relations and partnerships with countries that contribute to the country’s development and security.