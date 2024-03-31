Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from April 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on March 31, 2024 - 9:38 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from April 1, 2024.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 371 (No Change)
Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 440 (reduced by Rs. 7)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 363 (No Change)
Super Diesel – Rs. 386 (reduced by Rs. 72)
Kerosene – Rs. 245 (reduced by Rs. 12)
