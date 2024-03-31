Sri Lanka President’s Easter message

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a message for Easter day.

Following is the message:

As Christians worldwide rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we reflect on the profound significance of this event. Easter is preceded by a time of fasting and religious observance during the Lent season, symbolizing the journey of Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection.

In the face of unprecedented economic challenges, our nation has demonstrated resilience. Just as Christ’s resurrection brings hope, let us emerge stronger, united in our resolve to overcome obstacles.

As a diverse society, fostering unity is paramount. Let us join hands as Sri Lankans, dedicating ourselves to the country’s security, peace and development while guarding against divisive agendas.

While we commemorate Easter with reverence, we also remember the tragic events of the past perpetrated by extremists. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring national security, preventing such tragedies from recurring.

On this blessed occasion, I extend heartfelt wishes for a joyful Easter to all Christians.

Ranil Wickremesinghe,

President,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.