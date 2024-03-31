Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health probes patient’s death post-vaccine at Ragama Hospital

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2024 - 9:27 am

The Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka has initiated an investigation following the death of a 50-year-old patient at Ragama Teaching Hospital shortly after receiving a vaccine.

The patient, who was admitted to the hospital on March 22 due to a medical condition concerning his ear, reportedly died after receiving the ‘co-amoxiclav’ vaccine, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.

However, it is currently unclear whether the cause of death was an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Dr. Sampath Ranaweera, the hospital’s director, confirmed that a comprehensive internal investigation is also underway at the hospital level to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This incident has raised concerns and prompted authorities to delve deeper into the events leading up to the patient’s death.