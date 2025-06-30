Jun 30 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 10:11 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective July 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 305.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 341.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 289.
  • The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 325.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7, bringing the new price to Rs. 185.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 12  Rs. 305
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 341
Auto Diesel + Rs. 15  Rs. 289
Super Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 325
Kerosene + Rs. 7  Rs. 185
