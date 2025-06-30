Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 10:11 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective July 1, 2025.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 305.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 341.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 289.
- The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 325.
- The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7, bringing the new price to Rs. 185.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|+ Rs. 12
|Rs. 305
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 341
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 15
|Rs. 289
|Super Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 325
|Kerosene
|+ Rs. 7
|Rs. 185
