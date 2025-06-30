Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away
Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 10:17 pm
Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passed away a short while ago at the age of 82 at a private hospital this evening (June 30).
He was a senior member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the death was caused by certain complications.
