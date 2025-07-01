Sri Lanka enforces mandatory seat belt rule for bus drivers from today

The National Transport Commission emphasizes that, starting today (July 1), it is mandatory for bus drivers to wear seat belts.

According to the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act, bus drivers are required to wear seat belts.

However, a significant rise in accidents has been reported in recent times due to drivers failing to comply with this regulation. In light of this, the enforcement of the seat belt law for bus drivers will resume today (July 1), and legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Meanwhile, the police state that the removal of unsafe additional accessories from vehicles, including buses and three-wheelers, will also recommence today (July 1).

An inspection carried out last year by the Department of Motor Traffic revealed that 8,788 vehicles were unfit for operation. This issue, along with the installation of unauthorized vehicle accessories, has been identified as a major contributor to accidents.

Although buses and three-wheelers have previously installed additional decorative parts under permits issued via circulars, such installations must adhere to specific regulations.

Bus and three-wheeler associations have expressed support for the decision to resume the removal of unsafe accessories starting today (July 1).