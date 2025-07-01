Sri Lanka suspends fare reduction amid fuel hike
The National Transport Commission (NTC) of Sri Lanka has announced that the scheduled 2.5% reduction in bus fares, originally set to take effect today (July 1), has been suspended due to a recent increase in fuel prices.
The decision follows a fuel price hike by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) last night, which saw the price of auto diesel rise by Rs. 15. In response, the NTC stated that the planned fare reduction will not be implemented as scheduled.
Citing the impact of the fuel price increase, the NTC said that fare adjustments are now under review.
A revised fare structure for Sri Lanka’s bus services is expected to be announced later today, following a comprehensive evaluation of the new fuel costs.
