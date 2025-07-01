Youth shot dead, another injured in Kahawatta abduction
A 22-year-old youth was shot dead and another man critically injured in a shooting incident in the Yainna area of Kahawatta last night (June 30).
The deceased has been identified as Imantha Suranjana, a resident of the Bungiriya area in Kahawatta.
According to reports, four unidentified individuals arrived at a house in the Koskella area of Yainna and abducted two young men.
The victims were then taken to a deserted location, where they were shot.
Imantha Suranjana died at the scene, while the second victim, a 27-year-old man, was admitted to the Kahawatta Base Hospital with critical injuries.
The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the suspects have not yet been identified. Kahawatta Police have launched a full investigation into the incident.
