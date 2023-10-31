Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 31, 2023
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from midnight on October 31, 2023.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have revised their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
- Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 9)
- Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 5)
- Super Diesel – Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 10)
- Kerosene – Rs. 249 (increased by Rs. 7)
Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited too has revised the prices of its petroleum products in keeping with the amended rates announced by the CEYPETCO and LIOC.
Sinopec’s revised prices are as follows:
- Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 2)
- Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 8)
- Super Diesel – Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 14)
