Sri Lanka sees sharp cement price increase

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2026 - 2:15 pm

Cement prices in Sri Lanka have increased by Rs. 150 to Rs. 175 due to rising production costs.

Cement manufacturing companies in the country have taken steps to raise prices, stating that higher production expenses have made the increase necessary.

According to reports, the new price adjustment has already been implemented.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sri Lanka National Construction Association, Darrington Paul, said that the cost of all construction materials has risen significantly.

He noted that prices of sand, stones, and iron have also increased, adding further pressure to the construction sector.