Sri Lanka squad named for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Posted by Editor on September 26, 2023 - 11:29 am

Sri Lanka squad taking part in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been announced.

Accordingly Dasun Shanaka will remain as the captain of the Sri Lanka Cricket team for the tournament.

The 15-member squad is as follows:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) Kusal Mendis Pathum Nissanka Kusal Janith Dimuth Karunaratne Charith Asalanka Dhananjaya de Silva Sadeera Samarawickrama Dunith Wellalage Kasun Rajitha Matheesha Pathirana Lahiru Kumara Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness) Maheesh Theekshana (subject to fitness) Dilshan Madushanka (subject to fitness)

Meanwhile, Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunaratne have been named as travelling reserves.