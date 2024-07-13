Sri Lanka Supreme Court to hear petition on legality of upcoming Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 13, 2024 - 3:25 pm

A three-member Supreme Court bench has been appointed to consider the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed, which asks for a verdict that holding an upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka would violate the Constitution.

This FR petition has been filed by Attorney-at-Law Aruna Laksiri Unawatuna.

Accordingly, the petition will be considered next Monday (July 15) before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Arjuna Obeysekera, and Priyantha Fernando.

The petition further states that since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution has not been passed in a formal manner, it should be referred to a referendum, and a decision should be made that holding the next Presidential Election will violate the Constitution until it is approved.

