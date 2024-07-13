Sri Lanka’s ACCIMT plans satellite launch for 2025

Posted by Editor on July 13, 2024 - 1:22 pm

Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT) in Sri Lanka announced that a satellite is planned for launch next year (2025).



Professor Chandana Jayaratne, Director of the Astronomy and Space Science Unit at Colombo University’s Physics Department and Chairman of the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies, emphasized the need for further infrastructure development to educate school children on satellite technology.

He made these remarks during a program aimed at teaching school students about satellite technology.