Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic to blacklist vehicles emitting excessive smoke
The Vehicular Emission Test Trust Fund (VET) of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Sri Lanka has announced that vehicles emitting excessive smoke will be blacklisted.
VET Director Dasun Gamage stated that the public can report such vehicles through WhatsApp at 070 3500 525.
Gamage urged vehicle owners not to obtain the Vehicle Emission Test Certificate merely for the renewal of the revenue license through fraudulent means, noting that police and DMT officials are conducting thorough checks across Sri Lanka to prevent dishonest practices.
He explained that if a vehicle is observed emitting excessive smoke, a maintenance order will be issued to the vehicle owner.
If the issue is not addressed, a prohibition order will be placed on the vehicle.
