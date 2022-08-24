Sri Lanka suspends import of over 300 items

The Ministry of Finance has temporarily suspended the import of more than 300 items with effect from yesterday (August 23) under the Import and Export Control Act.

The Gazette Notification has been issued by has been issued by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies, in terms of the powers vested in him by Section 20 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.

Perfumes, electronic items, shoes, butter, milk, chocolates and several items have been restricted.

However, any specified goods that have been shipped with the date of Bill of Lading / Airway Bill on or before August 23, 2022 and arrived at any sea ports or airports in Sri Lanka on or before September 14, 2022, will be allowed for Customs clearance.