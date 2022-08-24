Public sector employees required to report for duty on all five days

A circular has been issued summoning all public sector employees to work all five days as before, with effect from today (August 24).

The Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana issued the circular with the directives to all heads of government institutions.

Accordingly, all employees of public corporations, statutory boards and government-owned institutions are expected to report to work.

Due to the shortage of fuel in the country, the number of government employees reporting to work was limited.

Accordingly, the Ministry issued a circular limiting the number of government employees reporting to work for a period of one month from July 24.