Sri Lanka takes decision to fix sugar shortage after control price

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2023 - 9:27 pm

The Sri Lanka Government has decided to take over the stocks of sugar already imported under the previous levy of 25 cents per kg and sell it through Lanka Sathosa, supermarkets and cooperative outlets at a price of Rs. 275 per kg within a month.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (November 20), Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said that they expect that this will resolve the existing shortage of sugar in the market and will ensure that sufficient stocks of sugar reach supermarket outlets including Lanka Sathosa and selected cooperatives.

The minister added that once the stocks of sugar imported when the levy was 25 cents are taken over by the government, the control price imposed on sugar would be removed as it will no longer be necessary because the stocks of sugar imported after that will be under the special commodity levy of Rs. 50.