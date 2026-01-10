Sri Lanka to build modern education system without burdening children

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2026 - 9:10 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the government is committed to building an education system that does not burden parents or cause stress for children, while preparing students to compete globally and helping rural children escape long standing poverty.

The President stressed that the country needs a modern education system and said the government is moving forward with necessary education reforms without giving in to misinformation or false narratives, in order to secure a better future for the next generation.

President Dissanayake made these remarks yesterday (January 09) while attending a programme held near the Wewe Pansala in Rajanganaya. The event was organised to provide compensation to families whose homes were completely destroyed by a recent disaster in several areas of the Anuradhapura District, including Rajanganaya, Talawa, Nochchiyagama, Mahavilachchiya, Padaviya, Kabithigollawa, Mihintale and Rambawa Divisional Secretariat areas.

The programme was held under the government’s flagship housing initiative Rebuilding Sri Lanka. As part of this initiative, the PROJECT 5M programme is being implemented to rebuild houses for disaster affected families and restore their lives after disasters. Under the first phase, compensation is being given to families whose houses were fully destroyed and approved for reconstruction on the same land.

The President said the government is carrying out programmes that not only meet public expectations but also rebuild the country and improve the lives of citizens to a level better than before the disaster.

During the event, President Dissanayake took part in the symbolic laying of the foundation stone for a new house and later handed over compensation cheques to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe; Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Susil Ranasinghe; Governor of the North Central Province Wasantha Jinadasa; Members of the Provincial Council, Anuradhapura District Secretary Ranjith Wimalasuriya; Divisional Secretaries, government officials and local residents.