Sri Lanka to establish a High Commission in New Zealand

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2024 - 1:30 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to establish a High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

At present, Sri Lanka has a Consulate in Wellington.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a resolution made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry in this regard at the first cabinet meeting for the year 2024 was held on Monday (January 01).