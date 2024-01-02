Sri Lanka to establish a High Commission in New Zealand
Posted by Editor on January 2, 2024 - 1:30 pm
The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to establish a High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
At present, Sri Lanka has a Consulate in Wellington.
Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a resolution made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry in this regard at the first cabinet meeting for the year 2024 was held on Monday (January 01).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to establish a High Commission in New Zealand January 2, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department warns Persons with no TIN could face a penalty up-to Rs. 50,000 January 2, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government targets an increase in state revenue to 15% of GDP by 2026 January 2, 2024
- South Korea opposition leader stabbed in Busan January 2, 2024
- Laugfs Gas prices increased from January 01, 2024 January 1, 2024