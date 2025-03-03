Sri Lanka to hold Sacred Tooth Relic exposition after 16 years

In response to a request by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, it has been decided to hold a special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic for the general public from April 18 to 27, 2025.

The exposition will be open to the public on April 18, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Thereafter, from April 19 to 27, 2025, it will be open daily from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

A preliminary discussion on the event took place yesterday (March 2) at the President’s House in Kandy under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the Mahanayake Theras for granting the Buddhist community of Sri Lanka the opportunity to partake in this sacred event after 16 years. He emphasized that the Buddhist people of Sri Lanka aspire to see the Sacred Tooth Relic revered and worshipped throughout their lifetime.

The President also expressed his belief that this occasion would help restore the declining civility in the country and serve as a catalyst for religious and cultural enlightenment.

Highlighting the significance of organizing such events to promote Buddhist enlightenment, President Dissanayake conveyed his hope that this exposition, which coincides with the New Year celebrations, would help guide the country in a new direction.

He anticipated the participation of hundreds of thousands of people, with large crowds expected to attend the exposition over the course of the ten-day event. The President stressed that it is the responsibility of all to ensure that the public can worship the Sacred Tooth Relic without hindrance and assured that the government would provide full support to facilitate this opportunity for everyone.

During the discussion, it was decided to establish three separate lines for the public to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic during the special exposition. President Dissanayake instructed officials to follow the guidance of the Mahanayake Theras regarding the safety of both the Sacred Tooth Relic and the public.

It was also proposed that schools in Kandy be closed during the period of the exposition, with alternative dates for student education to be scheduled.

Considerable attention was given to ensuring adequate sanitary facilities for devotees and managing waste effectively. Plans were also made for a vehicle management system to handle the increased traffic during the event.

Additionally, extensive discussions were held regarding the provision of healthcare, drinking water, and other essential services for the public. A proposal was also made to allow those who wish to provide food for devotees to register for the “Dansal.”

Further discussions focused on the importance of decorating the event in a manner that promotes Buddhist enlightenment and raises awareness about the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The meeting was attended by the Maha Sangha, led by the Malwathu and Asgiri Anunayake Theras, along with the Minister of Buddhist Affairs, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senavi, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha, Governor of the Central Province Sarath Bandara Samarasinghe Abayakoon, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela, the District Secretary, Divisional Secretaries, heads of line institutions, and senior officials from the tri-forces and police.