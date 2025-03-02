Two retired soldiers arrested over journalist Keith Noyahr’s abduction

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2025 - 10:49 am

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and severe assault of journalist Keith Noyahr.

The suspects were taken into custody yesterday (March 1) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to the police, the arrested suspects are two retired soldiers, aged 42 and 46, who were formerly attached to the Army Intelligence Unit. They reside in Nawagattegama and Ulukkulama.

Journalist Keith Noyahr, who was working as a newspaper editor, was abducted and assaulted in May 2008. Several suspects, including military personnel, had previously been arrested in connection with the incident.

The CID is conducting further investigations into the case.