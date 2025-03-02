Two retired soldiers arrested over journalist Keith Noyahr’s abduction
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and severe assault of journalist Keith Noyahr.
The suspects were taken into custody yesterday (March 1) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to the police, the arrested suspects are two retired soldiers, aged 42 and 46, who were formerly attached to the Army Intelligence Unit. They reside in Nawagattegama and Ulukkulama.
Journalist Keith Noyahr, who was working as a newspaper editor, was abducted and assaulted in May 2008. Several suspects, including military personnel, had previously been arrested in connection with the incident.
The CID is conducting further investigations into the case.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Two retired soldiers arrested over journalist Keith Noyahr’s abduction March 2, 2025
- Sri Lanka to survey wildlife in home gardens and farmlands March 2, 2025
- Court imposes travel ban on Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon March 1, 2025
- Fuel queues grow in Sri Lanka as distributors halt orders over commission dispute March 1, 2025
- Susantha Chandramali passes away March 1, 2025