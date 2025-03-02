Mar 02 2025 March 2, 2025 March 2, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka to survey wildlife in home gardens and farmlands

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2025 - 8:38 am
Toque macaque monkeys in Sri Lanka

(Photo by Silver Ringvee on Unsplash)

A survey on animals roaming in home gardens and cultivated lands across Sri Lanka will be conducted on March 15, 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Namal Karunaratne, stated that the survey will focus on animals such as peacocks, porcupines, and toque macaques that inhabit these areas.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY