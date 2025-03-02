Sri Lanka to survey wildlife in home gardens and farmlands

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2025 - 8:38 am

A survey on animals roaming in home gardens and cultivated lands across Sri Lanka will be conducted on March 15, 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Namal Karunaratne, stated that the survey will focus on animals such as peacocks, porcupines, and toque macaques that inhabit these areas.