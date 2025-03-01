Court imposes travel ban on Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on March 1, 2025 - 7:30 pm

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has imposed an overseas travel ban on former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

This directive was issued today following a request by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The request was made after investigating officers searched Deshabandu Tennakoon’s residences in Hokandara and Giriulla but failed to locate him.

On Friday (February 28), the Matara Magistrate’s Court ordered the arrest of eight individuals, including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

They were also to be named as suspects in the shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer.