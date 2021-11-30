Sri Lanka to import 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to import 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar on the basis of a Government to Government agreement, says the Department of Government Information.

The proposal was tabled by Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

The agreement between the governments of Sri Lanka and Myanmar would see that a Metric Ton is purchased at a cost of US$ 460, said the Government Information Department.

It added that the purchasing would be carried out by the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation.

Earlier, at its meeting held on 24 September, the Cabinet green-lighted the importation of 100,000 metric tons of rice, enabling it to keep sufficient buffer stocks of rice without any shortage and to maintain a safe stock of rice.