Sri Lanka to issue new passports with updated designs starting October 2024

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, announced that starting in October 2024, Sri Lanka will issue new passports with updated colors and designs for Diplomatic, Official, and regular passports.

