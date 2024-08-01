Sri Lanka to issue new passports with updated designs starting October 2024
Posted by Editor on August 1, 2024 - 7:01 pm
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, announced that starting in October 2024, Sri Lanka will issue new passports with updated colors and designs for Diplomatic, Official, and regular passports.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ten candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election to date August 1, 2024
- Sri Lanka urges citizens to avoid illegal employment in Myanmar August 1, 2024
- Sri Lanka to issue new passports with updated designs starting October 2024 August 1, 2024
- Lalith Pathinayake appointed to oversee SDIG Administration August 1, 2024
- Kanjipani Imran and Rotumbe Amila Arrested in Russia; Loku Patty Nabbed in Belarus August 1, 2024