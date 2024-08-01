Lalith Pathinayake appointed to oversee SDIG Administration
Posted by Editor on August 1, 2024 - 4:43 pm
The National Police Commission of Sri Lanka has appointed Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Lalith Pathinayake to oversee the duties of SDIG Administration.
This decision, made today, comes as Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena was placed on compulsory leave on July 18, pending a disciplinary inquiry related to the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.
Pathinayake’s appointment follows the updated seniority list of Senior Deputy Inspectors General.
