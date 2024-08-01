Kanjipani Imran and Rotumbe Amila Arrested in Russia; Loku Patty Nabbed in Belarus

August 1, 2024

Notorious criminals and large-scale drug traffickers “Kanjipani Imran” and Amila Sepala Ratnayake, alias “Rotumbe Amila,” have been arrested in Russia.

Sri Lankan authorities have not been officially informed, according to sources.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has requested Interpol to confirm the arrests.

“Kanjipani Imran” and “Rotumbe Amila” were previously arrested in Dubai with drug kingpin “Makandure Madush,” who was later killed in a shootout in Sri Lanka.

After being deported to Sri Lanka, both men fled the country again after being granted bail.

The police suspect that “Kanjipani Imran” was involved in the murder of “Club Wasantha,” as the bullets used were marked “KPI”.

Amila Sepala Ratnayake, alias “Rotumbe Amila,” is accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

Underworld criminal Sujeewa Ruwankumara, alias “Loku Patty,” the main suspect in the Athurugiriya shooting where Surendra Wasantha Perera, known as “Club Wasantha,” and another person were killed, has been arrested in Belarus.

His brother Sanjeewa Pushpakumara de Silva and the drug kingpin’s wife Mervin Jaana have also been arrested in Belarus with him.

“Loku Patty” and “Gona Kovile Shantha” had planned the murder of “Club Wasantha.” Police are arranging to repatriate “Loku Patty” to Sri Lanka as soon as possible.

All these suspects are wanted for various criminal charges.