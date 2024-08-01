Sri Lanka ensures full Police deployment for Presidential Election security

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the Secretary of the Public Security Ministry to ensure the provision of adequate police personnel for the upcoming Presidential Election.

This directive follows a request from the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, which sought the appointment of an Inspector General of Police (IGP) or an Acting IGP to oversee election security.

On Tuesday (July 30), the Election Commission Chairman, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, confirmed that a written request had been sent to the President’s Secretary.

Addressing the media on July 31, Rathnayake detailed a meeting held that day with the Public Security Ministry Secretary and the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) in charge of election activities.

The discussion focused on police responsibilities and activities for the election.

Rathnayake clarified that the National Election Commission lacks the authority to appoint an IGP.

The Election Commission intervened after concerns arose about the deployment of necessary police personnel, following a Supreme Court order restraining Deshabandu Tennakoon from acting as IGP.

Public Security Ministry Secretary Viyani Gunathilaka assured the Election Commission of providing all necessary security for the election, scheduled for September 21.

Gunathilaka and Senior DIG Asanka Karawita expressed this commitment after a discussion with the Election Commission on July 31.