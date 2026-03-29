Sri Lanka to launch digital asset declaration system

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2026 - 9:21 am

CIABOC will open Sri Lanka’s new centralized electronic assets and liabilities declaration system on March 31, 2026, marking a major step in enforcing the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has announced that the centralized electronic system for the declaration of assets and liabilities will be opened to declarants on March 31, 2026.

This new system is a key requirement for implementing the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023. Its launch meets an important technical need for putting the law into practice and is expected to strengthen Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts by improving modernity, independence, and efficiency.

Until now, declarations of assets and liabilities in Sri Lanka were submitted by manually filling out printed forms. However, the new centralized electronic system goes beyond simply allowing forms to be filled out online. It fully digitalizes the entire declaration process.

The system has also been built with verification features. These are designed to help detect false declarations and identify cases involving the accumulation of unusual assets.

According to CIABOC, the centralized electronic system will be officially opened to declarants at 10:00 AM on March 31, 2026.

The event will take place at the Auditorium of the Centre for International Studies, located within the premises of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).