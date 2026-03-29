Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko to visit Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2026 - 10:07 am

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko will visit Sri Lanka on March 31, 2026 for official talks aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Rudenko, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka for an official visit, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the visit, he will attend the 11th bilateral political consultations between Sri Lanka and Russia, which will be held in Colombo.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the visit is expected to help further strengthen the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Sri Lanka and Russia, while also widening cooperation in key areas.

The visit comes only days after Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit, highlighting growing high-level engagement between the two countries.