Monaragala Pradeshiya Sabha Income Inspector arrested in bribery case

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2026 - 8:29 pm

An income inspector of the Monaragala Pradeshiya Sabha was arrested today (March 29) after allegedly accepting a Rs. 50,000 bribe from two businessmen in exchange for not sealing a beef shop and public toilet and for helping them continue operating.

The arrest was made by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 8:55 AM today on the upper floor of the public toilet near the Monaragala bus stand, following a complaint made by two businessmen from the Monaragala area.

According to the allegations, the beef shop and the public toilet had been leased through a tender process by the Monaragala Pradeshiya Sabha. The Income Inspector had claimed that both places were not being maintained in a clean and proper manner in line with required procedures.

It is alleged that the same officer then demanded a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to avoid sealing the premises, filing legal action, and to grant a concession period for the payment of overdue tender installment fees. He had also allegedly agreed to help the businessmen continue running the two establishments.

Investigators said that Rs. 10,000 had been obtained first, and that the suspect later requested and accepted another Rs. 50,000 from the remaining amount.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court.