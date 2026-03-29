Sri Lanka launches ‘Surakimu Lanka’ energy saving drive

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2026 - 8:48 pm

Surakimu Lanka launched today (March 29) to encourage people to save energy and help protect Sri Lanka’s national energy security over the next five months.

Sri Lanka today officially launched the national programme “Surakimu Lanka” to encourage the public to use energy sparingly and build a society that values careful energy conservation.

The Government said the programme was introduced in view of possible disruptions to the country’s energy and fuel supply due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East. It also takes into account forecasts of possible El Niño weather conditions in the future.

A main goal of the programme is to directly involve the public in protecting national energy security. The Government has also stressed the urgent need to use state resources with maximum efficiency and transparency.

The programme will be carried out over five months from today, March 29. It is being implemented under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, which follows the vision, “A Thriving Nation – a beautiful life.”

“Surakimu Lanka” will operate under the theme, “Surakimu Lanka – Let’s unite – Let’s Shine Bright.” The programme is expected to bring together state and semi-government institutions, the private sector, civil society and the general public.

As part of the initiative, the public will be encouraged to reduce electricity use during peak hours from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. People will also be encouraged, as much as possible, to carry out high-energy-consuming activities during the daytime.

The Government said the programme will not impose any restrictions on electricity consumption. However, since a large share of the country’s electricity is generated through hydropower, it also highlighted the need for careful water use in the future.

Overall, the programme aims to change public attitudes towards energy conservation and promote voluntary public participation in using energy more efficiently.