Sri Lanka welcomes over 700,000 tourists so far this year

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 8:20 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) states that the number of foreign tourists arriving in Sri Lanka so far in 2026 has surpassed the 700,000 mark.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, 708,348 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka between January 1 and March 25, 2026.

Among them, the highest number of tourists came from India, totaling 139,164.

In addition, the Authority stated that 74,295 tourists arrived from the United Kingdom and 63,505 from Russia.

Meanwhile, 151,693 tourists arrived in the country during the first 25 days of March alone.

Of those who arrived in March, 39,424, or 26%, were Indian nationals.

In addition, 13,967 tourists came from the United Kingdom, 13,272 from Russia, 12,166 from China, and 10,523 from Germany.

For comparison, the total number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in March 2025 was 229,298.