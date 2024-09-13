Sri Lanka to lift all vehicle import restrictions by February 2025
Posted by Editor on September 13, 2024 - 2:10 pm
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has decided to lift all vehicle import restrictions by February 2025, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry announced today (September 13).
“With the significant improvement in forex reserves and the strength of the rupee, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to lift all vehicle import ban/restrictions by February 2025,” he said.
“This decision is part of our ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the economy and meet the needs of our people,” the minister said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).
