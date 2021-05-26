Sri Lanka to lift temporary restriction on inbound travellers

Sri Lanka Government has decided to lift the temporary restriction imposed on inbound travellers with effect from the 01st of June.

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Upul Dharmadasa said the restriction on the passengers who have been to India within the last 14 days will continue until further notice.

The passenger flights ban has been in place since the 21st of May.

The ban was imposed after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, both locally and globally.

No restrictions were imposed on cargo flights either. Flights were also allowed for emergency landings, humanitarian operations, aircraft without passengers, technical landings as well as a return ticket with a proposed return flight within 12 hours.