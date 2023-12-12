Sri Lanka to reach power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar Group

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2023 - 11:37 am

Sri Lanka Government has granted approval for a proposal seeking to enter into a Power Purchase Agreement with United Solar Group in Australia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said through this deal, an investment would be made in a 700 MW Solar Power Project with a 1,500 MW of Battery Energy Storage System.

“The Solar power project will be installed on the surface of the Poonakary Tank in the Kilinochchi District, with a Foreign Direct Investment of USD 1,727 Million,” Minister Wijesekera added.